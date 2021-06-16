Letter: Nazi reference trivializes genocide

Recently, we buried 103-year-old Eli Modenstein. Eli was the last Lincoln-based survivor of The Holocaust. He would have disagreed with the contention that being mandated to wear a surgical-type mask in a public bar is the equivalent to the Nazi forced medical experiments on prisoners – as attorney Chris Ferdico for Madsen’s et. al. contended in court.

I will not go into long detail about why such a reference is wrong in both fact and theory but will use it to plead for courtesy and common sense to not trivialize the murder of 11 million people. Not all victims of the Holocaust were subjected to the 70-plus different types of Nazi medical experiments, but around 30,000 individuals were, and more than 15,500 died as a result.

Having to wear a surgical mask when voluntarily going into an establishment to purchase a drink was not among the known Nazi experiments.

To use the Holocaust or to claim genocide falsely for personal gain is wrong. The world continues to experience some genocides, thankfully none on the scale of the Holocaust, but the fight against them is not helped by trivializing them via false comparisons with unrelated incidents.