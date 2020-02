I often find myself agreeing with most of Ruben Navarrette’s columns, but I take great exception to his column in Sunday’s Journal Star about ultra-conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh (" In praise of Limbaugh ," Feb. 16).

Limbaugh has never done a single day of “good” radio. What he does is highly produced, which has made him popular and wealthy, but it has been done without a single bit of “good” in it.