Letter: Nature center needs support
Letter: Nature center needs support

CP16032201

Bison in the snow at Chet Ager Nature Center on Saturday, March 22, 2016.

 PAUL HOFFMAN/Courtesy photo

Pioneer's Park Chet Ager Nature Center has been a very nice and educational part of the history of Lincoln.

It is shame to see how it has become more of a memory than a rich historic, learning and education attraction and a much-valued community nature center loved by families over the years.

I hope that a few local businesses can afford to chip in to start a fundraising drive to provide the much needed updates and repairs needed, along with other public donations to keep this wonderful tradition alive and functioning. The look on children's faces is well worth it.

John S. Ways Sr., Lincoln

