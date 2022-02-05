Letter: Nation worse under Biden

After one year in office, let me highlight some of President Biden’s “accomplishments.”

Biden reversed Trump’s historic achievement of energy independence through policies that increased gas prices by over $1 per gallon.

Biden’s “open border” policies have doubled the number of illegal immigrant deaths at the border, increased by 2,600% the number of illegal immigrant encounters by Border Patrol agents in the Yuma, Arizona, sector alone and more than 70% of illegal aliens have been allowed to stay in the U.S. after their “deportation” hearings.

The poorly planned and chaotically executed withdrawal from Afghanistan led to the unnecessary deaths of 13 U.S. service members, stranded dozens of U.S. citizens behind enemy lines and abandoned hundreds of Afghan nationals who risked their lives to support U.S. and NATO-led efforts to protect basic human liberties in Afghanistan.

Biden’s misguided economic policies provided disincentives to getting people back to work and then flooded an already hot economic recovery with hundreds of billions of federal dollars that have led to the highest inflation in the past four decades.

Biden’s Jan. 11 speech in Georgia was pure demagoguery when he spoke on voting rights and compared his political opponents to George Wallace, Bull Connor and Jefferson Davis. His references to “Jim Crow 2.0” are divisive and pathetic scare tactics used by Biden to secure more African American votes.

Biden’s Department of Justice, led by Merrick Garland, appears to be weaponizing the federal government against parents who dare to exercise their First Amendment rights by questioning school boards’ policies regarding COVID and critical race theory, much like Obama did with the IRS attacking the Tea Party movement.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki can provide all the political spin she wants, but that doesn’t change the reality that our nation is significantly worse off only one year into Biden’s presidency.

David Pauley, Lincoln

