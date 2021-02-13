Letter: Nation not home of handouts

Many Democrats in Congress are talking about forgiving college loan debt incurred by millions of students to pay for their education. It's just more of the same. They want to give away as much as they can in order to get people to vote for them.

One question I have is about fairness. How fair is it to forgive the debt that one person has, while the other had to pay the full price by working it off? I paid off my college loan debt in nine years while serving on active duty in the military, at an interest rate of 7.5%, and it wasn't easy.

How fair will it be to the kids graduating from high school this spring if they have to pay for their college educations, yet the government just forgave their older sister's college debt? No one forced these loans on people with college debt.

Many people found ways to work and pay for college without racking up outrageous amounts of loan debt for their educations. Some found taking classes at community colleges were good, cost-effective alternatives to going to expensive universities.

America is not the home of handouts, although there are plenty in Congress who want to make it that way.

Dave Kirby, Lincoln

