Letter: Nation needs more listening

When I sit across the table of a friend, talk to my neighbors or visit with family, I seem to find some common ground on most issues. However, when I watch the news, hop on social media or listen to our governor speak, it seems to be about rallying the base and taking a stand on issues with no regard for finding the common ground.

The topic of abortion rights is currently in the hot seat. Most people I talk to want a sensible approach to abortion laws. Most people I talk to have compassion in their hearts for the reasons someone may chose to or medically need to have an abortion.

If we found middle ground, would both sides of the aisle come together to vote in favor of that middle ground? Would they abstain as to not have to be on the record voting for that common ground? Would they not work across the aisle for fear of not getting reelected? The world needs more listening, seeking to understand and working together to solve complex issues.

Kara Bunde-Dunn, Lincoln

