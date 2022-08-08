 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Nation needs courage to act

  • 0
Climate Country Damages

The coal-fired Plant Scherer stands in the distance in June 2017 in Juliette, Ga. A new study calculates just how much climate-related loss richer countries have caused poorer countries through their carbon emissions. 

 Branden Camp, Associated Press

Yes, climate change is threatening, uncompromising and outright scary. It's also globally all-encompassing and here to stay. An yet, in America where you would think there is enormous untapped intelligence, resolve and courage to fight this most serious of all threats, the country's highest court has recently ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency does not have the authority to make carbon emissions reductions.

More bad news from a supposed nonpartisan branch of government that is aligned with a shortsighted Republican Party that is totally focused on profitmaking and the economy.

Meanwhile, self-serving Americans especially feed this global warming monster by refusing to sacrifice their excessive "needs" that waste our energy and dump carbon dioxide into the atmosphere: huge energy burning mega homes; multimillion dollar yachts; coal-powered plants; one-passenger commuter drivers in large inefficient luxury cars; 14,000 private jets out of a worldwide total of 22,000. And this is just the beginning of the extravagance.

People are also reading…

Born in 1939 and unlikely to see a dreaded apocalypse or doomsday, I still fear for my children and their progeny if huge steps are not taken to turn around this undeniable threat to life on earth.

But as for now and somewhat in jest, I will continue to advise my youngest offspring to seek temporary relief from the overwhelming heat by writing July letters to Santa Claus to ask for some ocean-front property in Antarctica or perhaps a deed to a cool lot next to his at the North Pole. Better to be prepared than sorry.

Ron Holscher, Ogallala

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sending the wrong message

Letter: Sending the wrong message

What’s going on? I open the July 30 newspaper and see on the front page above the fold, "A fun place to learn," a very high series of steps, c…

Letter: Compassion for all living

Letter: Compassion for all living

The writer of the letter to the editor on July 29 ("All deserve reproductive rights") who is looking for a moral, scientific, religious or phi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News