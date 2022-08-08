Letter: Nation needs courage to act

Yes, climate change is threatening, uncompromising and outright scary. It's also globally all-encompassing and here to stay. An yet, in America where you would think there is enormous untapped intelligence, resolve and courage to fight this most serious of all threats, the country's highest court has recently ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency does not have the authority to make carbon emissions reductions.

More bad news from a supposed nonpartisan branch of government that is aligned with a shortsighted Republican Party that is totally focused on profitmaking and the economy.

Meanwhile, self-serving Americans especially feed this global warming monster by refusing to sacrifice their excessive "needs" that waste our energy and dump carbon dioxide into the atmosphere: huge energy burning mega homes; multimillion dollar yachts; coal-powered plants; one-passenger commuter drivers in large inefficient luxury cars; 14,000 private jets out of a worldwide total of 22,000. And this is just the beginning of the extravagance.

Born in 1939 and unlikely to see a dreaded apocalypse or doomsday, I still fear for my children and their progeny if huge steps are not taken to turn around this undeniable threat to life on earth.

But as for now and somewhat in jest, I will continue to advise my youngest offspring to seek temporary relief from the overwhelming heat by writing July letters to Santa Claus to ask for some ocean-front property in Antarctica or perhaps a deed to a cool lot next to his at the North Pole. Better to be prepared than sorry.

Ron Holscher, Ogallala