 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Nation missed vaccination goal
0 Comments

Letter: Nation missed vaccination goal

  • 0
Virus Outbreak US

An Orange County resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at the Florida Division of Emergency Management mobile vaccination site at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

 Joe Burbank, Orlando Sentinel via AP

Didn't quite meet the goal of 70% of people vaccinated. Unvaccinated adults infect others. Some of the infected gain immunity. Others aren't so lucky. Please, get the vaccine; save a life.

William Nowak, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Ongoing acts of treason
Letters

Letter: Ongoing acts of treason

The Jan. 6 violent assault on Congress was treason, pure and simple. No hidden target, motive or methods -- just an outright treasonous attack…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News