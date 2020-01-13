Letter, 1/14: Murante needs to be accountable

Interesting to see that our state treasurer John Murante defends his position of selecting Victory Enterprises because he thought the fees were reasonable and couldn't be beat.

This doesn't sound like someone taking responsibility for a severe lapse of judgment. My experience is that people who don't take accountability for their poor choices don't tend to make changes. I would tend to put that in the lame excuse category. Maybe the guy needs a humbling firing to deflate his sense of superiority.