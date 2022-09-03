Letter: Much room for improvement

If we truly loved our neighbors as ourselves, we would educate all of our children well.

If we truly loved our neighbors as ourselves, no one would go hungry.

If we truly loved our neighbors as ourselves, all would have access to the best medical care.

If we truly loved our neighbors as ourselves, we would work harder to help people to get out of prisons than we work to put them there.

If we truly loved our neighbors as ourselves, we would welcome refugees and find a solution to homelessness.

If we truly loved our neighbors as ourselves, we would not have road rage and constant shootings.

If we truly loved our neighbors as ourselves, we would listen to them and not curse them.

When we truly love our neighbors, there is no room for hatred.

We have far to go.

Bill Cross, Lincoln