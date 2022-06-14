Letter: Much riding on this election

I’ve just submitted my vote for Patty Pansing Brooks in the 1st Congressional District special election, and here’s why:
I want my congressional representative to:
• Protect women’s right to make their own reproductive decisions.
• Resist efforts to “harden” schools and other public places by adding more people with weapons including arming teachers.
• Support reasonable new restrictions on lethal weapons like AR-15s.
At this moment, and for most of my long life, none of Nebraska’s representatives in Washington represent my views on these important issues. Pansing Brooks’ opponent has already said he will be part of the great Republican majority from Nebraska. I am generally not a single-issue voter, but there is too much riding on these issues. I encourage you to vote for Patty Pansing Brooks.
June Pederson, Lincoln