In regards to “Mr. Dad,” ("Free speech includes opposing views," Aug. 31) -- wow. College campuses have not become “freedom from speech” zones. Conservative speakers are not “routinely shouted down” or “disinvited.”
And if faculty are disproportionately likely to be Democrats, is that because they are door keepers who don’t let Republicans in? Are Republicans more likely to pursue better-paying jobs than the (admittedly cushy) professorate? Or does immersion in primary documents and critical thinking tend to make scholars “liberal” or even “radical”?
The only speaker I can remember being “disinvited” from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is the seriously radical Bill Ayers. Former Sen. Bob Kerrey was recently “disinvited” from Creighton because he supports abortion rights.
The only local person who has been disciplined for speaking was a graduate student who accurately told an undergrad that the group for which she was leafletting was homophobic and neo-fascist. FIRE, a group Mr. Dad cites, supported the grad student.
An ultra-right student who made violent and threatening statements was not asked to leave the university. In fact, liberal speakers are more likely to be censored or fired than conservative speakers.
“Mr. Dad” does a huge disservice to the vast majority of professors who address sensitive subjects with respect. My own UNL students told me that those most likely to cut down their conservative views were not professors but other, young students, perhaps like the daughter in the original column, who were recently “woke” and, like many converts, unbending in their views.
Fran Kaye, Lincoln