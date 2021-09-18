Letter: Move smacks of intimidation

My wife and I, raised in rural Nebraska, bought land years ago and expected to enjoy our property according to the law. We recently entered into a permanent conservation agreement to enhance it, stimulate the environment and promote wildlife – and still to pay our property taxes.
But Gov. Pete Ricketts has now ordered state agencies to stop support for permanent conservation easements, requiring a statewide inventory of them. “Who” has entered into such agreements will now come to his attention with an inevitable result: harassment and intimidation.
Ricketts is doing this to frighten Nebraskans and spread misinformation about the 30-year plan – an initiative to place 30% of U.S. land in conservation reserve. That 30% will come out of all U.S. land, not 30% in each state. And it’s possible no additional Nebraska land will be impacted.
So, consequently, how many landowners are now asking themselves, “What is wrong with what I legally did with my property? Will my agreement be voided and my improvements lost? Or is there something wrong with Ricketts?” This is flat-out intimidation to curry favor with his political base that he hopes will enhance a delusional run for the White House.
But intimidation is what you see in authoritarian countries, in banana republics. It has no place in Nebraska. The citizens of this state need to stand up and let him know he is entirely out of line, that in Nebraska, we foster democracy and raise corn and cattle – not bananas.