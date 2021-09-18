 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Move smacks of intimidation
0 Comments

Letter: Move smacks of intimidation

  • 0
Pete Ricketts

Gov. Pete Ricketts opposes President Joe Biden’s 30-by-30 plan, which calls for conserving at least 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR

My wife and I, raised in rural Nebraska, bought land years ago and expected to enjoy our property according to the law. We recently entered into a permanent conservation agreement to enhance it, stimulate the environment and promote wildlife – and still to pay our property taxes.

But Gov. Pete Ricketts has now ordered state agencies to stop support for permanent conservation easements, requiring a statewide inventory of them. “Who” has entered into such agreements will now come to his attention with an inevitable result: harassment and intimidation.

Ricketts is doing this to frighten Nebraskans and spread misinformation about the 30-year plan – an initiative to place 30% of U.S. land in conservation reserve. That 30% will come out of all U.S. land, not 30% in each state. And it’s possible no additional Nebraska land will be impacted.

So, consequently, how many landowners are now asking themselves, “What is wrong with what I legally did with my property? Will my agreement be voided and my improvements lost? Or is there something wrong with Ricketts?” This  is flat-out intimidation to curry favor with his political base that he hopes will enhance a delusional run for the White House.

But intimidation is what you see in authoritarian countries, in banana republics. It has no place in Nebraska. The citizens of this state need to stand up and let him know he is entirely out of line, that in Nebraska, we foster democracy and raise corn and cattle – not bananas.

Doug German and Constance Koch, Eustis

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mixed message on vaccines
Letters

Letter: Mixed message on vaccines

  • Updated

Gov. Pete Ricketts does not want to mandate vaccine now that one has approval. My question is, what's the difference between it and mandating …

Letter: City streets in bad shape
Letters

Letter: City streets in bad shape

  • Updated

As a visitor to your city, I find it remarkable that people spend thousands of dollars to drive cars on the streets of your city. Their condit…

Letter: Be more than 'pro-birth'
Letters

Letter: Be more than 'pro-birth'

  • Updated

The parallels between the Taliban and Texas seem striking. Neither appear to care much for democracy, human rights, civil rights, voting right…

Letters

Letter: War was really about money

  • Updated

The machine that powers this country runs on the blood of the innocent. Civilians slaughtered by the weight of our empire; children sent overs…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News