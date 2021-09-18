Letter: Move smacks of intimidation

My wife and I, raised in rural Nebraska, bought land years ago and expected to enjoy our property according to the law. We recently entered into a permanent conservation agreement to enhance it, stimulate the environment and promote wildlife – and still to pay our property taxes.

But Gov. Pete Ricketts has now ordered state agencies to stop support for permanent conservation easements, requiring a statewide inventory of them. “Who” has entered into such agreements will now come to his attention with an inevitable result: harassment and intimidation.

Ricketts is doing this to frighten Nebraskans and spread misinformation about the 30-year plan – an initiative to place 30% of U.S. land in conservation reserve. That 30% will come out of all U.S. land, not 30% in each state. And it’s possible no additional Nebraska land will be impacted.

So, consequently, how many landowners are now asking themselves, “What is wrong with what I legally did with my property? Will my agreement be voided and my improvements lost? Or is there something wrong with Ricketts?” This is flat-out intimidation to curry favor with his political base that he hopes will enhance a delusional run for the White House.