Letter, 2/26: Move forward with marijuana

Nebraska is missing out on the societal and economic benefit of marijuana legalization. We want a state that leads the agriculture of the future, a state that recognizes the freedom of its adult citizens to participate in a taxed and regulated legal market.

Law enforcement should focus on things like human trafficking, technology crime and deadly substances like meth and fentanyl. We should be eliminating the black market for marijuana and establishing new revenue for the state.

We should be funding schools and roads without over-burdening property owners. We should be fixing a racially biased system that packs our prisons overfull. We should be collecting new taxes that get addicts under the care of a doctor, not using precious resources to put mentally ill people in cages.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We should approach this carefully, but careful doesn’t mean burying our heads in the Sandhills. Don’t let outdated ideas and ineffective policies continue harming our most vulnerable citizens. We need to legalize this medicine, and empower sick people to talk with their doctor.

We need to stop turning vulnerable people into criminals. The writing is on the wall. State and national support continues to climb above 50%. Nebraskans wouldn’t reenact alcohol prohibition, and once marijuana prohibition is gone, it’s never coming back.