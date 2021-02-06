Letter: Move Congress to Alcatraz

I noted a story in the Journal Star -- “Pelosi wants more Capitol security," Jan. 29 -- and, of course, she wants more money for that.

Rather than having thousands of our great National Guard surrounding the area, they should relocate Congress. They all should be put on Alcatraz. There are plenty of rooms there, and it is very secure. They could meet in the dining hall, and all bills passed could be emailed to the president for signature.

All you would need would be a couple Coast Guard ships patrolling the island, which would be much cheaper than having our National Guard surrounding the Capitol and save millions of dollars.

These soldiers have jobs and families, and their warm homes beat a cold parking garage in the Capitol.

Dennis Boettcher, Eagle

