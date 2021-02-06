 Skip to main content
Letter: Move Congress to Alcatraz
Letter: Move Congress to Alcatraz

US-NEWS-CAPITOL-RIOTS-BODYARMOR-LA

Members of the National Guard work to secure the U.S. Capitol Building on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

 KENT NISHIMURA, TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

I noted a story in the Journal Star -- “Pelosi wants more Capitol security," Jan. 29 -- and, of course, she wants more money for that.

Rather than having thousands of our great National Guard surrounding the area, they should relocate Congress. They all should be put on Alcatraz. There are plenty of rooms there, and it is very secure. They could meet in the dining hall, and all bills passed could be emailed to the president for signature.

All you would need would be a couple Coast Guard ships patrolling the island, which would be much cheaper than having our National Guard surrounding the Capitol and save millions of dollars.

These soldiers have jobs and families, and their warm homes beat a cold parking garage in the Capitol.

Dennis Boettcher, Eagle

