Letter: Mourning a storyteller

Those who remember Bob Kerrey’s gubernatorial inauguration may recall that an elite team of his Vietnam Special Forces friends parachuted onto the Capitol grounds. Among those men was Gary Parrott, who died Dec. 11, at age 78, at his home in Lakeside, a colorful man who enjoyed the full life of adventure for which boys yearn: motorcycling across Africa; becoming a Navy SEAL; working with the CIA with the Hmong in Laos.

Deep-sea diver in Alaska, the Gulf, and New Zealand; an aid to the Senate Intelligence Committee; an inventor, and eventually, with his beloved wife, Celia, he retired to a peaceful parcel of ranchland in our beautiful Sandhills where he lived another 10 years.

During many of those post-war years, he visited Laos, where his adopted Hmong community regarded him with love, giving him the revered distinction, “Uncle.” It was as "Uncle Bounma” that he arrived each year and will be fondly remembered there.

It seemed Gary could do anything, could make things, fix things, build houses, and in subzero cold could without hesitation go down a hundred feet in the icy, high-rolling seas off Alaska to repair a leak in an oil pipe. He and Celia loved Nebraska’s quiet distances, beautiful skies and wild creatures.