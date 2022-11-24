Letter: Mountain lion's other story

According to a recent Journal Star story ("Nebraska mountain lion ends 700-mile trip with ticks, scars and a few extra pounds," Nov. 13) a Nebraska-born mountain lion ear tagged NE-110 is a healthy 2-year-old successful predator whose story is getting some public attention and comments.

The lack of concerning action from the majority of Nebraska's human population reflects the fact that the only warm-fuzzy closeness we want to have with NE-110 and other mountain lions is printing them on our license plates and pretending to respect and coexist with these beautiful animals.

NE-110 and others are doom destined, according to the story, to "wander the rest of its life," get hit by a car or shot by a farmer or captured by wildlife officials.

A study at the Weizmann Institute of Science reports, in the last 50 years, Earth has lost half of its wildlife as habitat is being destroyed making grazing land for free-range cattle or to grow corn or soybeans to feed to livestock. It continues by listing sentient life on earth in the following percentages: humans’ makeup about 36%, livestock is 60% and wild animals are a dwindling 4%.

In my opinion, this shows the animals we really want to be close to are those that stimulate our taste palates even though according to the American Dietetic Association are not necessary for living a healthy life. We temporarily care for this food group of animals keeping them contained behind barbed wire fences which probably caused the "straight-line scar running the length of its back" on our own NE-110. What will you do to give attention to our NE-110?

Robert A. Rieck Jr., Lincoln