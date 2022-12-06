Letter: Mother Nature needs help

The converging crises of climate change, deforestation, biodiversity loss, desertification and acidification of the oceans have taken us to the point where we can no longer naïvely depend on earth's natural resilience or capacity to recuperate.

Spending more and more on weapons to destroy each other and the earth will not help us but only make things much worse.

Nature can restore itself, but only with intentional human help has it a much better chance of getting better.

Regeneration of nature is very important and needs to be well planned for our continued welfare and for the welfare of all life on this planet. We must work together in order to succeed.

James M. Anderson, Lincoln