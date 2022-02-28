Letter: Moser out of touch with state

Sen. Mike Moser dropped some wisdom on the floor of the Nebraska Unicameral on Feb. 6 on how to build wealth. Stop renting, he said, and buy a house, and also open an Ameritrade account and start investing.

I am sure Nebraska’s working families appreciate his words of wisdom as they struggle to pay rent, buy groceries, pay utilities, pay for health care and just sit on all their extra income while not knowing what to do with it.

Sen. Moser proved he is woefully out of touch with average Nebraskans and should be voted out at the very next opportunity.

Melissa Rotolo, Omaha

