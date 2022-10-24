Letter: Morfeld will use law for good

As a litigator and attorney that formerly worked with and was supervised by Adam Morfeld for nearly half a decade, I am writing in strong support of his campaign for Lancaster County Attorney.

I have firsthand knowledge of Morfeld’s legal acumen and practice of law. He is a thoughtful, dedicated and mission-driven attorney who cares deeply about the clients he serves, his staff and his community.

As the executive director of Civic Nebraska, an agency with over 80 full-time staff that he founded and built from the ground up, he also has excellent organizational development and management skills. Given that the County Attorney’s office has 80 full-time staff, Morfeld’s role will be largely creating policy, administering the agency and communicating with and educating the public.

He will hit the ground running given that he has been doing that for the last 14 years as the head of his agency.

Morfeld is also in touch with the voters of Lincoln. He will focus on solving and preventing violent crime, not wasting taxpayer dollars on automatically charging drug residue cases as felonies or going after women and doctors if the Legislature passes an abortion ban.

So, if you want a county attorney who will use the law to actually help the people of Lancaster County, vote for Adam Morfeld on Nov. 8.

John Cartier, Lincoln