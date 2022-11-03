 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Morfeld ready to serve county

I support Adam Morfeld for Lancaster County Attorney. I have known Adam since 2014 when he campaigned for and successfully became my state senator. I am very familiar with his work in areas that I care deeply about: civil rights, public education, Medicaid expansion, services for the elderly and underserved.

As an advocate myself for these groups, I had many opportunities to interact with Adam. I found him receptive to innovative ideas and approaches, fair and committed to improving the lives of Nebraskans. A hard worker, Adam surrounds himself with competent persons who care about the issues. He is honest; his follow-through is first class. He relates to his constituents and knows the community he represents on issues they care about.

I followed Adam’s eight years on the Judiciary Committee as he participated in creating laws and standing up for our civil rights, e.g., reproductive rights, voting rights, free speech, workers' rights, equal justice for all. Adam is experienced in legal protocol: he argued before the Nebraska Supreme Court, managed a legal services agency supervising litigation teams.

His opponent has it wrong. Adam is experienced. He will do an excellent job enforcing the law and serving the people as County Attorney.

June E. Ryan, Lincoln

