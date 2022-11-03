Letter: Morfeld has show commitment

It is time to put a man in charge of our County Attorney office who cares more about making our county safe than about putting people in jail, who cares more about protecting citizens than about successful convictions, who actually believes in fairness and honesty over posturing and political convenience. In this time of hyper-partisanship, we should make sure our law enforcement is beyond the control of political extremists.

Adam Morfeld proved his commitment to all Nebraskans as a state senator. He has proved his knowledge of the Constitution and rule of law as a professor at Doane and Nebraska Wesleyan universities. He has constantly supported our youth through Civic Nebraska, helping them become successful engaged citizens. He has always been available to the press and his constituents.

Under his leadership our County Attorney’s Office will protect our citizens, treat offenders and victims fairly and honestly, and start putting the needs of victims first. It is time to put a person in charge who will make our safety the first priority.

Barrie K. Marchant, Lincoln