Letter: Morfeld has right priorities

Contrary to the false negative attack ads on TV, state Sen. Adam Morfeld has what it takes to be County Attorney – integrity, judgment, the right priorities  and experience managing successful teams. Morfeld has managed a legal services nonprofit and litigation teams, argued before the Nebraska Supreme Court and crafted criminal laws as a member of the Unicameral’s Judiciary Committee.

These attacks lack the same merit and facts as the failed GOP attempt keep Morfeld off the ballot last spring.

As a former litigator, I know the county attorney decides which cases to prosecute and allocates resources based on priorities. Morfeld will prioritize keeping our community safe and reducing violent crime.

In the Legislature, he helped pass laws tackling violent crime, protecting sex assault survivors and funding the police and other first responders. By contrast, his opponent publicly promised to devote the county’s budget toward enforcing bans on abortion and same-sex marriage, if passed. Diverting resources to “culture war” issues instead of locking up violent criminals would not enhance public safety or use our resources wisely.

The choice is clear: Adam Morfeld has the experience, priorities, judgment and leadership to be county attorney for all of us.

Alison Armstrong, Lincoln

