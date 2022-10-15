 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Morfeld has crucial experience

As a trial attorney I am writing in support of Adam Morfeld becoming our next Lancaster County Attorney.

Senator Morfeld has argued before the Nebraska Supreme Court, worked closely with law enforcement, community members and first responders to successfully craft our criminal laws to keep our community safe. Further, as the executive director of a legal and direct services agency of over 80 staff, he also has the experience necessary to manage a large office and provide much needed leadership. This is perhaps one of the most critical aspects of being the county attorney in a county the size of Lancaster: administering and creating policy for an office of 80 full time attorneys and staff.

On a personal note, as a woman and an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, it is more important than ever that we protect all fundamental and constitutional rights. We cannot go backwards and start prosecuting people because of who they love or for making decisions relating to their own body. Pat Condon has already stated he will do just that. I trust that Senator Morfeld, as a fierce ally of these groups, will continue to support their rights now and into the future.

I have seen Senator Morfeld’s leadership, experience, compassion and integrity at work first-hand the last 15 years, and I urge you to support him on Nov. 8.

Linsey Camplin, Lincoln

