Letter: Morfeld focused on what matters

At a candidate forum last week current County Attorney Pat Condon declared he would prosecute women and their doctors if the Legislature passes an abortion ban and also enforce a gay marriage ban if the Supreme Court overturns Obergefell.

Both of these extreme scenarios are real possibilities given Justice Clarence Thomas' concurrence opinion in Dobbs and the potential various outcomes of the legislative elections this November.

We need a county attorney who will focus on public safety: prosecuting and preventing violent crime, working with policymakers to enact laws proven in other states to reduce recidivism and keeping our community safe. We don't need a county prosecutor focused on stripping our individual liberties from us.

Someone committed to using their office to criminalize women and their doctors for reproductive care or investigate and break apart loving LGBT families is not the right fit to lead the Lancaster County Attorney's office in 2022.

As a local attorney and former litigator I am writing to urge you to support Adam Morfeld to be our next Lancaster County Attorney with your vote on Nov. 8.

Meg Mikolajczyk, Lincoln

