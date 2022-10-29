 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Morfeld displays true leadership

Political ads attempting to convince voters that Sen. Adam Morfield does not have the experience to be an effective Lancaster County Attorney, do not have a significant impact on me. Experience is important but not essential.

I recall that when Mike Heavican became Lancaster County Attorney he was also criticized for lacking the experience to head that office. But he quickly demonstrated that he was an effective leader and manager, keeping within budget and hiring outstanding deputies, many of whom went on to serve on the bench as District and County Court judges.

After leaving the office, Heavican went on to provide distinguished service as chief deputy U.S. attorney under both Republican and Democratic presidents before being selected as chief justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court by Gov. Dave Heinemann.

As chief justice, Heavican distinguished himself with many reforms, innovations and policies which have helped to modernize Nebraska's court system and make it more accessible for all Nebraskans.

Morfeld has demonstrated some of these same leadership and managerial skills as a state senator, as founder and attorney for the nonprofit, Civic Nebraska, (which among other things, introduces youth to civic engagement and helps them gain problem-solving, leadership, and civil discourse skills), and finally as an attorney in private practice.

Trial skills gained through experience are important to prosecutors and civil trial attorneys in the office, but leadership and management skills are more important for the attorney who leads it.

Allen Eurek, Lincoln

