Letter: Morfeld can't pick, choose laws

State legislator and member of the Nebraska State Bar Association, Adam Morfeld has on multiple occasions sworn fidelity to the U.S. Constitution and to the Nebraska Constitution. However, at least with respect to abortion, candidate Morfeld seems to believe County Attorney Morfeld could carve out an exception to his solemn oath to faithfully execute the duties and obligations of office in accordance with these two governing documents.

Indeed, during a public forum, candidate Morfeld brazenly declared he’ll ignore abortion-banning legislation that doesn’t comport with his sensibilities. Morfeld’s statement revealed he holds his views on the matter superior to those of the majority of his soon-to-be-former colleagues in the Legislature, and thus he’ll ignore any such law.

His declared defiance of potential law leaves one to ponder what other existing statutes he will choose to ignore should they fail to comport with his sensibilities. Also, it leaves one to ponder if Legislator Morfeld would stand in silence and watch any other locally elected official blithely cast aside law sanctioned by the highest legislative body in Nebraska.

Jerris Cummings, Lincoln

