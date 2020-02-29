Letter, 3/1: Morfeld bill denies protections

Sen. Adam Morfeld’s reaction to a poster’s reference to Augusto Pinochet’s practice of giving suspected communist sympathizers one-way helicopter rides is puzzling.
Pinochet was just enforcing his own government’s version of Morfeld’s “red flag” law. He was removing those who were considered a threat to the state, with laughable “due process,” no protection from unreasonable search and seizure, no opportunity to confront your accuser, no legal representation and no recourse, etc.
Morfeld is obviously a very big fan of such behavior; it’s all in his bill.
David Kendle, Lincoln