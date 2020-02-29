Letter, 3/1: Morfeld bill denies protections
View Comments

Letter, 3/1: Morfeld bill denies protections

{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Adam Morfeld’s reaction to a poster’s reference to Augusto Pinochet’s practice of giving suspected communist sympathizers one-way helicopter rides is puzzling.

Pinochet was just enforcing his own government’s version of Morfeld’s “red flag” law. He was removing those who were considered a threat to the state, with laughable “due process,” no protection from unreasonable search and seizure, no opportunity to confront your accuser, no legal representation and no recourse, etc.

Morfeld is obviously a very big fan of such behavior; it’s all in his bill.

David Kendle, Lincoln

Adam Morfeld

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln 

 Associated Press file photo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News