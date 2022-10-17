Letter: Morfeld best pick for office

As long as I have known Adam Morfeld he has been a dedicated attorney, nonprofit leader and legislator. He's always been someone who champions justice and public safety. I have confidence that Adam will put violent criminals away, while making the county attorney's office more transparent and answerable to citizens, and that he will work for victims rights by creating a victims' rights unit.

Adam will not charge people arrested for simple marijuana possession with felonies, as had been previous practice until a judge's ruling. No one deserves to have their life ruined for smoking a joint, nor should the taxpayers have to foot the bill for incarceration of minor marijuana offenses.

Throughout his whole career, Adam has worked for justice, transparency, honesty and accountability. What a difference Adam will make as County Attorney, putting justice first and truly making Lancaster County a place where there will experience "Equality Under The Law."

Joe Shaw, Lincoln