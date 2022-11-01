 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Morfeld best pick for county attorney

I am confident that Adam Morfeld is our best choice for Lancaster County Attorney. Here are just a few reasons:

First, Adam is committed to improving public safety in Lancaster County. Adam’s office will maintain a good relationship with local law enforcement in their efforts to reduce crime, and criminals will be prosecuted.

Second, despite what some may think, Adam is clearly qualified and has sufficient experience to be our county attorney. Furthermore, he also spent many productive years on the judiciary committee while serving us in the Legislature, so I am pretty sure Adam knows Nebraska laws inside and out.

Third, Adam has tireless energy and a passion for serving people that will enable him to handle the heavy day-to-day workload required by a county attorney.

But the main reason I support Adam is the consistent, impeccable character I have witnessed from Adam in personal interactions. That character will ensure that Adam runs a county attorney’s office that is more modern, equitable, transparent and cost efficient to taxpayers than what we are currently getting in Lancaster County. Please strongly consider voting for Adam Morfeld on Nov. 8.

Eric Hunt, Lincoln

