Letter: More to growth than tax cuts

On Feb. 18, using ingenuity our nation's talented public- and private-school-educated physicist/engineers landed a rover on the planet Mars, a major futuristic achievement.

Proudly, three members of my family retired from the Los Alamos National Laboratories, and I know the “Labs” current physicist-engineers constructed most of the rover’s electricity sources, utilizing heat from radioactive decay of domestically or “Lab”-produced Plutonium 235.

To contrast, on March 4, the Lincoln Journal Star ran an article titled “Major new tax reform plan brewing."

This “major new tax reform” is not equitable tax reform. It is just more nefarious Republican "bait and switch to cut taxes for the rich, stick it to the working households" tax shifting.

With 88 years of expected government entitlements and bailouts, agriculture is once again asking working households to subsidize extremely well capitalized in-state and absentee farmers and land investors who pay $4,000 to $15,000 per acre for farmland.