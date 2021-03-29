Letter: More to growth than tax cuts

On Feb. 18, using ingenuity our nation's talented public- and private-school-educated physicist/engineers landed a rover on the planet Mars, a major futuristic achievement.
Proudly, three members of my family retired from the Los Alamos National Laboratories, and I know the “Labs” current physicist-engineers constructed most of the rover’s electricity sources, utilizing heat from radioactive decay of domestically or “Lab”-produced Plutonium 235.
To contrast, on March 4, the Lincoln Journal Star ran an article titled “Major new tax reform plan brewing."
This “major new tax reform” is not equitable tax reform. It is just more nefarious Republican "bait and switch to cut taxes for the rich, stick it to the working households" tax shifting.
With 88 years of expected government entitlements and bailouts, agriculture is once again asking working households to subsidize extremely well capitalized in-state and absentee farmers and land investors who pay $4,000 to $15,000 per acre for farmland.
If this is the best way to move from a “1967 tax code," I proclaim that in the scientific world Nebraskans will still be driving subsidized purchases of Model A Fords equipped with mechanical brakes and powered by an inline 40-horsepower 4-cyclinder engine.
Additionally, Nebraska must be a masochist, as it seems to enjoy being held hostage and in bondage to dark money, the National Tax Foundation, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and now Blueprint Nebraska, which all promote individual wealth accumulation and Wall Street.
To achieve economic growth, Nebraska should have passed Medicaid expansion eight years ago; disallowed IBP from locating outstate, hiring non-union labor and opening the immigration floodgates; increased funding to enhance academic and vocational excellence.
And, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, keep corporate income tax cuts and bait and switch out of the bill to repeal taxing Social Security.
Need I continue?
Alvin Guenther, Dunbar