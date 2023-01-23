 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: More than one hope for nation

With respect to Fred Lupher’s letter “Only one hope for nation,” (Jan. 20) he points to his frustration with politicians from both parties lying and then posits our country’s only hope “is prayer.”

I respectfully submit his view is cynical at best, since he discounts getting involved in your community — whether its politics or helping others. America works best when people participate in our communities and democracy.

Also, I’d like Mr. Lupher to let me know to which god my prayers should be directed — Christian, Islamic, Jewish, Hindu, etc.

Rich L. Carlson, St. Paul, Minn.

