Letter: More than just an economy

Half way into 2022, we’ve seen more than 250 mass shootings in this country. Shrugs.

Putin’s war on Ukraine. The Jan. 6, 2021, assault on our nation’s capital. The continued assault on democracy through the perpetuation of the Big Lie. The politicization of the Supreme Court. The erosion of the rights of women. Shrug, shrug, more shrugs.

What do Americans get riled up about? Gas prices.

The sad reality is we care more about dead things — our cars and guns and all the meaningless things we stuff into our lives -- than we care about living, breathing human beings.

Forget about the noble concepts of justice and equality. Materialism is what drives us. Our self-centered consumerism has made us numb to an astounding number of preventable deaths and, with the coming election, we find ourselves on the knife’s edge of preserving democracy or destroying it. Yet we rail and spew and sputter about the extra 20 bucks it costs to fill up our gas tanks.

The political operatives love to trot out that cynical phrase, “It’s the economy, stupid!” To that I say, it’s stupid to believe a country is just an economy. In fact, it’s terrifying.

Barbara Pederson, Lincoln

