I was born and raised in Nebraska. I left Nebraska in 1981 after receiving my B.A. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln because economic opportunities were greater in larger metropolitan areas.

With respect to this year’s legislation passed by the Nebraska Unicameral and its possible unintended consequences of young people leaving the state, I don’t believe this is a new phenomenon.

As an agriculturally based economy with a relatively small population (historically), Nebraska has limited economic opportunities, especially as you move out of eastern Nebraska.

But even businesses in the larger Nebraska cities have relocated to larger cities. An example is ConAgra which moved its corporate headquarters from Omaha to Chicago. The Nebraska Legislature and Gov. Jim Pillen’s policies add additional reasons for people to leave the state beyond economic reasons.

Richard L. Carlson, St. Paul, Minnesota