Mourners pause for a prayer as they gather for a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting Sunday in Dayton, Ohio. Nine people in Ohio were killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

 John Minchillo, Associated Press

Twenty-two mass shootings to date this year, and what do we do about them? Offer thoughts and prayers and lower the flag?

All the while, the National Rifle Association remains silent. Nero fiddles while Rome burns?

Leta Powell Drake, Lincoln

