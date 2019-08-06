Twenty-two mass shootings to date this year, and what do we do about them? Offer thoughts and prayers and lower the flag?
All the while, the National Rifle Association remains silent. Nero fiddles while Rome burns?
Leta Powell Drake, Lincoln
Leta Powell Drake, Lincoln
