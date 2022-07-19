Letter: More houses, more roads

In the past year, there has been considerable focus upon residential development in southwest Lincoln:

Southwest Village Heights: 500-plus units.

Foxtail Meadows: 650 apartments, townhomes and single-family dwellings.

Wilderness Crossing: 162 single family dwelling units, 123 townhomes and 205 apartments

Lincoln Housing Authority: 104 apartments and 24 townhomes

A new elementary school

The Lincoln Racecourse (with planned gambling for over 1,000 persons)

Currently, West Pioneers and West Old Cheney Road are the main traffic routes. However, Old Cheney will be closed when the West Bypass opens.

This means nearly all the traffic will be routed on to West Pioneers or diverted south to Warlick Boulevard.

West Pioneers cannot accommodate increased traffic because it traverses Wilderness Park.

A new Warlick Boulevard plan will eliminate the Old Cheney stoplight. This change is expected to accommodate 52,000 vehicles per day (a 30% increase) and reduce delays by half. It staggers the imagination that the removal of one stoplight can solve the existing, much less the future, congestion and delays. Further, no provisions have been made to improve the traffic flow headed north on 14th street and turning west on to Old Cheney (where delays are the worst) or for traffic coming west on Old Cheney.

New housing developments need more roadways not less. Unfortunately, those in Southwest Lincoln that are left open appear to be woefully inadequate for handling the inevitable increases in traffic.

Lincoln leadership should strategically address this problem now before the new residents discover it for themselves.

Steve Larson, Lincoln