Letter: More guns don't fix problem

The Journal Star said this in a March 12 story about Sen. Tom Brewer’s gun bill: “Noting the opposition expressed to the bill by Lincoln Senators, Brewer asked ‘have we forgotten the chaos in Lincoln?’ that erupted during the Black Lives Matter protests near the state Capitol in 2020.”

Senator Brewer, what would concealed weapons have accomplished during those protests? Would more guns, concealed ones, have helped the situation? Our current concealed gun laws do not violate the Second Amendment, and if they did, someone would have challenged them in the courts.

And why hasn’t someone come forward with a proposal to prohibit firearms in state-owned buildings? The feds do, why can’t the state?

Paul Morrison, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0