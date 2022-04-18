 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: More gun laws not helping

Sacramento Mass Shooting Vigil

People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a fatal shooting held Monday at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif. Multiple people were killed and injured after the shooting that occurred early Sunday. 

 Jose Carlos Fajardo, Associated Press

How fascinating to read the article April 10 headlined “California eyes gun law changes after shooting." State Sen. Robert Hertzberg says, “California leads the nation in enacting robust gun laws ... and we’re still seeing this unprecedented level of gun violence.”

Does he (or any knee-jerk gun control advocate) realize the self-contradictory statement he just made? As they pass more restrictive gun laws, their crime problems get worse (do I even need to mention Chicago?) while states like Texas who have less restrictive laws have lower crime rates? Examples abound, but who cares about common sense?

Steve Tonkin, Lincoln

