Letter: More geese, more golden eggs
Letter: More geese, more golden eggs

President Joe Biden talks about the May jobs report Friday in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

 SUSAN WALSH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Joe Biden and company are wild and crazy. All that free money they are doling out reminds me of the kid trying to buy friends by passing out candy. How dumb does he think we are?

First of all, it is taxpayer money he's wasting. He already knows raising corporate taxes means prices for products and services will go up. Businesses jack up their prices to cover the costs of tax increases. Some businesses shift production to foreign counties where taxes are lower. Say goodbye to more American jobs.

Biden is discouraging people from getting rich by raising taxes. Rich people spend more money and keep the paychecks coming for the rest of folks. In a sense, the rich are safety net. They risk capital to create new businesses, which creates new jobs.

The rich also engage in philanthropy, supporting charitable causes that benefit us all. 

Biden and company want to kill the geese that are laying the golden eggs for everyone. Lowering taxes would encourage more wealth. We need more rich people and more golden eggs.

Bill North, Lincoln

