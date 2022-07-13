 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: More freedom only for some

Supreme Court Abortion

Anti-abortion protesters celebrate following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, in Washington Friday.

 Gemunu Amarasinghe, Associated Press

The GOP-led Supreme Court ruling in favor of generally unrestricted carry of concealed firearms did a lot more than grant more "freedom" to some; it imposed a harsh requirement on most others.

The impact on the rest of us escaped the notice of the Roberts Court. Along with eroding the fundamental role of an independent, nonpolitical judiciary, which is essential to all our freedoms.

How many eons did it take humans to get civilized enough for folks to move about unarmed without fear of random violence? The NRA/GOP union pushes  us toward the necessity for every person to be armed and proficient with a weapon.

That rude bus rider, unfriendly neighbor, his unruly kids, the "road rage" driver, parking space competitor -- each could be "packing" and at the edge of self-control; better get your own gat out to calm things down. 

"Harden" the schools? Sure. Worth a cop or two, but how many will it take to protect all doors, ground-floor windows, bus routes?

Mental health screening? Again, useful. But please note the Colorado theater killer had been seen by a psychiatrist who reported him to police as dangerous. How many psychiatrists, with what authority, can we field, and where do we start? Better to look at the mental health of politicians who leap to defend gun rights, and ignore gun availability, the dead and maimed.

Chief Justice Roberts makes an occasional stab at even-handedness in a futile attempt at restoring an image of judicial impartiality for the court that will bear his name in history. But all that is swept aside by big rulings like this and abortion.

Tom deShazo, Lincoln

