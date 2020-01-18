Letter, 1/19: More community than campground

On Tuesday, the Lancaster County Board will consider a request for a special permit to construct a 240-pad site RV campground on Highway 77 in northern Lancaster County.

While the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission narrowly approved the request on a 5-3 vote, the County Board has the opportunity to put the interests of county residents over developers by rejecting the proposal.

When one thinks of a “campground,” he or she might think of Glacier National Park. What is being proposed is not a campground. It is a multifamily housing area for long-term residents and itinerant workers.

At capacity, the site could potentially hold more than 1,000 people, turning it into the fourth-largest and densest community in Lancaster County, despite being zoned an agricultural district, where multifamily housing is not allowed.

The proposal allows for residents to live in the “campground” for at least 180 days. The Planning Commission exacerbated the problem by adopting language that allows residents to reside in the “campground” for 180 days in a “calendar year,” meaning a resident could actually live there for 360 consecutive days by moving in on July 1 and not leaving until June 30 of the following year.