The time has come to replace Kevin with Charlie McCarthy. True, Edgar Bergen’s dummy had wood between his ears but not as much as Kevin. What’s more, Charlie always made sense, even within his nonsense.

Kevin has yet to make any sense at all after six months as truckling speaker of the House, kowtowing before several congressional harpies.

What has the Republican majority in the House done so far to improve Americans’ lives and livelihoods? Absolutely nothing. What has Nebraska’s Republican congressional delegation done so far for the tens of thousands of Nebraskans about to lose their Medicaid? Absolutely nothing. Were he alive, Harry Truman would remind us that, if you vote Republican, you ought to have your head examined.

But this do-nothing-ism is not the worst of it; it pales in comparison to the dangerous new revisionism being conducted, not only by congressional jackals now wanting to resuscitate the reputation of the (for good reason) twice-impeached and (so far) three times criminally indicted disgraceful former president, but also by rattlesnake-mean Ron DeSantis and Florida legislators wanting children to be taught slavery wasn’t all that bad after all.

Perhaps those Floridians, clothed only in rags, need to take the trip from Africa to the New World in an old slave ship, shackled to its hull, eating gruel and defecating and urinating all over themselves, to improve their humanity as well as their command of historical fact.

It’s clean sweep time from Congress of all Republicans, whose evident stupidity bolsters their inhumanity.

Liam O. Purdon, Lincoln