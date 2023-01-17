Letter: More about party than people

An event on Capitol Hill last Friday focused on the police officers who protected the building on Jan 6, 2021.

Many news reports of that memorial service indicate that only one elected Republican attended. None of the Nebraska five-member delegation took time to attend.

This demonstrates that Nebraska’s elected officials do not have the motivation to -- nor the compassion to -- show respect for those law enforcement officers or their families. Our delegation’s behavior indicates that they don't even properly recognize the gravity of that day two years ago when so much about our country was at risk.

If they don't feel that way, then they seem to care more about what others in their political party say. They appear to be putting partisan politics above everything else.

Under the current political climate, perhaps we should not be surprised at this. Lying has become normal, and a lack of respect is now commonplace. It is, however, of concern that the entire Nebraska delegation in Washington, D.C., acts in this way.

It is disappointing and embarrassing to be represented in this fashion.

Wade Nutzman, Nehawka