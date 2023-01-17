 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: More about party than people

  • 0

An event on Capitol Hill last Friday focused on the police officers who protected the building on Jan 6, 2021.

Many news reports of that memorial service indicate that only one elected Republican attended. None of the Nebraska five-member delegation took time to attend.

This demonstrates that Nebraska’s elected officials do not have the motivation to -- nor the compassion to -- show respect for those law enforcement officers or their families. Our delegation’s behavior indicates that they don't even properly recognize the gravity of that day two years ago when so much about our country was at risk.

If they don't feel that way, then they seem to care more about what others in their political party say. They appear to be putting partisan politics above everything else.

Under the current political climate, perhaps we should not be surprised at this. Lying has become normal, and a lack of respect is now commonplace. It is, however, of concern that the entire Nebraska delegation in Washington, D.C., acts in this way.

People are also reading…

It is disappointing and embarrassing to be represented in this fashion.

Wade Nutzman, Nehawka

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Perfect time to make point

Letter: Perfect time to make point

What impeccable timing by those hoping to put the Nebraska Legislature back on a politically partisan basis, to offer their proposal in the ve…

Letter: Give money to taxpayers

Letter: Give money to taxpayers

An article on Jan. 3 ("Senators eye state's surplus revenue") pointed to the difficult choices the Legislature will need to make in dealing wi…

Letter: Others should follow us

Letter: Others should follow us

Not only is it a bad idea to add a second house to Nebraska's Legislature, it's unconstitutional as proposed, with a senator for every three c…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News