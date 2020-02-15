Letter, 2/16: Morals matter, but not to Trump
View Comments

Letter, 2/16: Morals matter, but not to Trump

{{featured_button_text}}
Trump Impeachment

In this image from video, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks on the Senate floor about the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

What a sad day it is for our country when the president of the United States attacks people who pray for him and people who make decisions based on their faith.

His attack on Sen. Mitt Romney was so very sad and showed what kind of man President Trump really is. Mitt Romney has more class and more morals in his little finger than Trump has in his whole body.

Of course it would be hard for Trump to understand Romney's decisions. Trump has no moral compass and doesn't understand right and wrong. His personal attack on Nancy Pelosi will be remembered for his inability to understand prayer and the teachings of Jesus.

The saddest part of this entire mess is that our Nebraska elected officials sit and listen to him and say nothing. They will do whatever it takes to stay in power, which means staying on the right side of Trump.

Sad for our country and sad for the state of Nebraska. Morals do matter.

Carol M. Finn, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News