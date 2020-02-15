Letter, 2/16: Morals matter, but not to Trump

What a sad day it is for our country when the president of the United States attacks people who pray for him and people who make decisions based on their faith.

His attack on Sen. Mitt Romney was so very sad and showed what kind of man President Trump really is. Mitt Romney has more class and more morals in his little finger than Trump has in his whole body.

Of course it would be hard for Trump to understand Romney's decisions. Trump has no moral compass and doesn't understand right and wrong. His personal attack on Nancy Pelosi will be remembered for his inability to understand prayer and the teachings of Jesus.

The saddest part of this entire mess is that our Nebraska elected officials sit and listen to him and say nothing. They will do whatever it takes to stay in power, which means staying on the right side of Trump.

Sad for our country and sad for the state of Nebraska. Morals do matter.

Carol M. Finn, Lincoln

