Letter: Morality police of our own

Iranians are protesting the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini after she was arrested and killed by the Morality Police for violating Islamic dress code. A strand of her hair showed from under her hajib. Was this death meant to be a warning to all Iranian women?

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in this country, some state laws turn both the woman who wants or needs an abortion and her doctor into criminals. Treatment is delayed while doctors consult their attorneys before helping pregnant women in the midst of a medical crisis or miscarriage.

Some laws would force 10-year-old rape victims to carry a baby to term. Period apps can be subpoenaed to see if missed periods might imply an aborted pregnancy. Pharmacists are refusing to fill prescriptions for fear the patient may use it for a self-induced medical abortion. Some laws tried to ban interstate travel to prevent women from getting a legal abortion in another state.

In other laws the life of the mother is of no consequence. Yet sometimes periods are naturally irregular. Sometime pregnancies naturally go wrong. Sometimes medications treat conditions unrelated to abortion. Women don’t get pregnant alone. Nonetheless, are girls and women (their futures, health and lives be damned!) now at the mercy of a suspicious, belligerent Morality Police of our own?

Cheryl Keyser, Lincoln