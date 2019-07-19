Apollo 11 was grandeur, unalloyed national greatness. Ever since we humans have been capable of thought, the idea of going to the moon has represented the ultimate impossibility.
Yet, in July 1969, Americans stormed the heavens not out of arrogance but from the consummate joy we find in what we conjure and fabricate: Annuit Coeptis.
Like the Golden Gate, like Bach’s Brandenburgs, like Falstaff, Hamlet, the great equations, in Apollo, we take innocent delight in the artifice of our hands and our imaginations. The glory of the human, the penetrating seriousness of high play, to reach for the stars.
As with Scott Fitzgerald, we were, at liftoff, face to face with something commensurate to our capacity for wonder.
Henry Eugene Brass, Lincoln