{{featured_button_text}}
TV-Moon Landing Specials

In this image provided by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Television is marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a variety of specials about NASA's Apollo 11 mission.

 NEIL A. ARMSTRONG, NASA VIA AP

Apollo 11 was grandeur, unalloyed national greatness. Ever since we humans have been capable of thought, the idea of going to the moon has represented the ultimate impossibility.

Yet, in July 1969, Americans stormed the heavens not out of arrogance but from the consummate joy we find in what we conjure and fabricate: Annuit Coeptis.

Like the Golden Gate, like Bach’s Brandenburgs, like Falstaff, Hamlet, the great equations, in Apollo, we take innocent delight in the artifice of our hands and our imaginations. The glory of the human, the penetrating seriousness of high play, to reach for the stars.

As with Scott Fitzgerald, we were, at liftoff, face to face with something commensurate to our capacity for wonder.

Henry Eugene Brass, Lincoln

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments