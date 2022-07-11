 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Money not making us safer

  • 0
US discloses more conditions for lethal drone strikes

An unmanned U.S. Predator drone flies over Kandahar Air Field, southern Afghanistan, on a moon-lit night.

 Associated Press File Photo

There's a lot on our minds this summer. Shootings of school children. Questions about how close we came to losing our tradition of peaceful transition of power. Religious convictions about childbearing. No wonder 85% of American adults say the country is on the wrong track

Here's another question that needs sorting out: How does our enormous spending on military forces and equipment make us safer?

The U.S. spends more on national defense than these nine nations combined: India, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Germany and France. In round numbers, last year's U.S. spending on our military was $800 billion; the next largest was China at $229 billion.

Much of our defense spending goes to giant corporations with long-term contracts. For example, in 2020, Lockheed Martin held military contracts of $73 billion; Raytheon, $26 billion; General Dynamics, $22 billion. These companies have a lot of influence with Congress.

What could we do with some of that military spending if it were invested in our children's health and education? Clean energy technologies? Rural broadband access? Or returned to taxpayers? Make your own list! What makes you feel safe?

People are also reading…

Lorene Ludy, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hardly acting pro-life

Letter: Hardly acting pro-life

The recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is a major disappointment, to say the least! Nebraska's Gov. Pete Ricketts and many of…

Letter: So much for accountability

Letter: So much for accountability

In view of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry getting probation, there is relief in knowing that if I lie to the FBI then I have a good shot at avoi…

Letter: No case for 25th Amendment

Letter: No case for 25th Amendment

In response to the letter by David Kirby ("Cue card was sobering moment," July 1), I’d like to point out that I’m sure Kirby wasn’t asking to …

Letter: A matter of human rights

Letter: A matter of human rights

The Supreme Court has made a lot of messed up decisions in my short lifetime, but this decision to strip women of their bodily autonomy has to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News