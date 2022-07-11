Letter: Money not making us safer

There's a lot on our minds this summer. Shootings of school children. Questions about how close we came to losing our tradition of peaceful transition of power. Religious convictions about childbearing. No wonder 85% of American adults say the country is on the wrong track

Here's another question that needs sorting out: How does our enormous spending on military forces and equipment make us safer?

The U.S. spends more on national defense than these nine nations combined: India, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Germany and France. In round numbers, last year's U.S. spending on our military was $800 billion; the next largest was China at $229 billion.

Much of our defense spending goes to giant corporations with long-term contracts. For example, in 2020, Lockheed Martin held military contracts of $73 billion; Raytheon, $26 billion; General Dynamics, $22 billion. These companies have a lot of influence with Congress.

What could we do with some of that military spending if it were invested in our children's health and education? Clean energy technologies? Rural broadband access? Or returned to taxpayers? Make your own list! What makes you feel safe?

Lorene Ludy, Lincoln