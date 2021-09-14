 Skip to main content
Letter: Mixed message on vaccines
Letter: Mixed message on vaccines

Ricketts

Gov. Pete Ricketts discuses hospital capacity during a news conference Thursday at the state Capitol.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Gov. Pete Ricketts does not want to mandate vaccine now that one has approval. My question is, what's the difference between it and mandating children have shots for measles, mumps, polio, etc.?

Tired of all the excuses. Someone is talking out of both sides of his mouth.

Bruce Armstrong, Scottsbluff

