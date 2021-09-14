Letter: Mixed message on vaccines
It is time for President Biden to either step down or someone with some love of country to start the impeachment process. This man from the ve…
I couldn’t believe what I was reading in the Journal Star -- “County workers to get shots, get paid,” (Sept. 8). What is so special about only…
I am amazed that yet another public issue is being made into a political nightmare.
Gavin Geis says that redistricting is the most important political issue facing our state this year (“Redistricting needs transparency,” Sept.…
The machine that powers this country runs on the blood of the innocent. Civilians slaughtered by the weight of our empire; children sent overs…
As a patient escort for Planned Parenthood, I see weekly how new laws effect people on the ground. Texas has just passed a law (SB8) that bans…
The parallels between the Taliban and Texas seem striking. Neither appear to care much for democracy, human rights, civil rights, voting right…
At its Aug. 18 meeting, the Board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust accepted the resignation of its executive director effective in 80 days,…
I have a very small business. It’s just me, up close and literally in your face. I cut hair.
Two, four, six, eight. Who do we appreciate? The people of Lincoln who take pride in our beautiful city. We appreciate the folks who stop at a…