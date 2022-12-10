 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Mixed housing brings benefits

  • 0

I applaud the proposed O Street redevelopment, which will increase the density and vitality of the downtown.

Regarding the affordable housing component, I have concerns. The developer prefers to pay $250,000 into an affordable housing fund rather than provide affordable housing in his project.

I wonder how many units the $250,000 can build elsewhere -- one or two? How long will Lincoln wait to see construction of the unit(s)? Will the unit(s) be in an equally accessible location or on the edge of town? Will the unit(s) be part of a mixed-income project or in one that is exclusively low-income?

I suspect one rationale of the TIF requirement for affordable housing is to continue the tradition of mixed-income neighborhoods, as we find in many areas of Lincoln. One or two affordable units in a 70-unit building would be insignificant in the character and attractiveness of the building. The affordable units, however, would allow a few young professionals or others (e.g., a building caretaker) with less money to enjoy the prime location and share in the advantages of living in a higher-end building.

People are also reading…

A New York Times article from Aug. 1 reported a, “Vast new study shows a key to reducing poverty: More friendships between rich and poor.” Including in the high-end project a few affordable units would facilitate intermingling of economic classes, at least to a small degree. It would not allow the developer to maximize return on those units, but use of TIF should compensate.

Debra Nicholson, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Flood showing true colors

Letter: Flood showing true colors

Rep. Mike Flood’s recent press release about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s retirement was petty, rude and juvenile. “Dr. Fauci took the podium in the Wh…

Letter: Put principle above person

Letter: Put principle above person

The only fidelity Donald Trump has maintained during his self-indulgent life is to the motto of fellow businessman, politician, showman and ho…

Letter: New flood plan best option

Letter: New flood plan best option

I write to disagree with Rosina Paolini in her Nov. 30 letter to the editor (“Slowing growth to control floods”). She said, “Two feet of fill …

Letter: Governors hurt the military

Letter: Governors hurt the military

If it were my mission to overthrow the United States government, one relatively cheap, easy way might be to weaken its military’s effectivenes…

Letter: Mother Nature needs help

Letter: Mother Nature needs help

The converging crises of climate change, deforestation, biodiversity loss, desertification and acidification of the oceans have taken us to th…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News