Letter: Mixed housing brings benefits

I applaud the proposed O Street redevelopment, which will increase the density and vitality of the downtown.

Regarding the affordable housing component, I have concerns. The developer prefers to pay $250,000 into an affordable housing fund rather than provide affordable housing in his project.

I wonder how many units the $250,000 can build elsewhere -- one or two? How long will Lincoln wait to see construction of the unit(s)? Will the unit(s) be in an equally accessible location or on the edge of town? Will the unit(s) be part of a mixed-income project or in one that is exclusively low-income?

I suspect one rationale of the TIF requirement for affordable housing is to continue the tradition of mixed-income neighborhoods, as we find in many areas of Lincoln. One or two affordable units in a 70-unit building would be insignificant in the character and attractiveness of the building. The affordable units, however, would allow a few young professionals or others (e.g., a building caretaker) with less money to enjoy the prime location and share in the advantages of living in a higher-end building.

A New York Times article from Aug. 1 reported a, “Vast new study shows a key to reducing poverty: More friendships between rich and poor.” Including in the high-end project a few affordable units would facilitate intermingling of economic classes, at least to a small degree. It would not allow the developer to maximize return on those units, but use of TIF should compensate.

Debra Nicholson, Lincoln