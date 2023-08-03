The Journal Star reported the proceedings of the July 18 Lancaster County Board meeting, specifically regarding people from a group identified as the Nebraska Voter Accuracy Project. This group has approached the board over the past few meetings raising questions about the legitimacy of past election results.

Credit is due to Commission Chairwoman Christa Yoakum, who invited the Lancaster Election commissioner, Todd Wiltgen, and the deputy secretary of state on elections, Wayne Bena, to address these questions and to provide clear, documented evidence that there was no election fraud in Nebraska elections.

As an election worker since 2020 and a voter in District 3 in Lancaster County, I was disappointed in Commissioner Matt Schulte’s outrage about Mr. Bena’s analogy regarding a sixth grade math teacher expecting their students to show how they got their answers.

The analogy was pointing out how neither NVAP nor Mr. Schulte has given any substantive proof of election fraud in Nebraska. The NVAP website is filled with disinformation that sows chaos, doubt and confusion. Mr. Schulte did not comprehend that Mr. Bena’s metaphor implied that the information on the NAVP website would not pass the standards of a sixth grade math teacher. Instead he inferred that Mr. Bena was disrespectful to the group who questioned our election integrity.

Public servants have a responsibility to ensure that misinformation is not allowed to inform their work.

Ron Todd-Meyer, Lincoln